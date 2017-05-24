Ann Arbor's Own Jennifer Song Playing In LPGA Volvik Championship At Travis Pointe Country Club

The LPGA Volvik Championship is in full swing at the Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor. We spoke with one of the golfers who is from Washtenaw County.



144 of the best female golfers in the world are taking part in the tournament. Among them is Jennifer Song who was born in Ann Arbor but grew up in South Korea. And even though she now lives in Florida, Song says she used the opportunity of playing in Ann Arbor to visit Angell Elementary where she went to school plus one other place.

"I visited the family housing that I stayed while my dad was studying at U of M and that place also looked really tiny. So it's just all great memories."

The week long event is expected to boost twenty million dollars in Washtenaw County's economy.