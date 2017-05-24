Ann Arbor's Own Jennifer Song Playing In LPGA Volvik Championship At Travis Pointe Country Club

By 53 minutes ago

The LPGA Volvik Championship is in full swing at the Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor.  We  spoke with one of the golfers who is from Washtenaw County.
 


144 of the best female golfers in the world are taking part in the tournament.  Among them is Jennifer Song who was born in Ann Arbor but grew up in South Korea.  And even though she now lives in Florida, Song says she used the opportunity of playing in Ann Arbor to visit Angell Elementary where she went to school plus one other place.

"I visited the family housing that I stayed while my dad was studying at U of M and that place also looked really tiny.  So it's just all great memories."

The week long event is expected to boost twenty million dollars in Washtenaw County's economy.

 

Tags: 
Ann Arbor
Volvik Championship
travis pointe country club
Jennifer Song

Related Content

Love Letters To The City Of Ann Arbor

By May 22, 2017
Jorge Avellan / WEMU

Every year, a number of surveys are released naming Ann Arbor as one of the best places to live in America.  The University of Michigan is an obvious draw to the city.  But,  Ann Arbor has much more than just the school to offer.  89.1 WEMU's Jorge Avellan went out to explore why some residents have chosen to make Ann Arbor home.  He returned with what is, essentially, a love letter to the city and its people.  


Tickets To The 2017 WEMU Blues Barbecue With Laith Al-Saadi June 1st

By Mar 15, 2017

For a gift of $200 to WEMU, you and a guest can join the whole WEMU crew with a pair of tickets for the Blues Barbecue Thursday, June 1st, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. featuring Laith Al-Saadi.  The concert and picnic will be held outside of the EMU Convocation Center patio (inside in case of rain).  Note: due to the potential for record attendance, tickets will be mailed after pledge is paid instead of the traditional names at the door. Please indicate the barbecue as your premium choice when you make your gift as this is a ticket event, rather than a bonus.

The Health Benefits of Laughter According To An Ann Arbor Doctor

By May 22, 2017
Zingtrain

There are many things we can do to take care of our health from eating right to exercising, but there is growing research on the therapeutic benefits of laughter in medicine.

We spoke with Ann Arbor Integrative Medicine Dr. Jay Sandweiss, who is sharing his knowledge of how a daily dose of “mindful laughter” can prevent and improve at least 21 different aspects of your health as part of the Zingtrain Speaker Series on Wednesday, May 24th.