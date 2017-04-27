Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Appeals Court: Dog Not Dangerous Til It Bites Someone

By 33 seconds ago

"Beware of the Dog" sign
Credit Mandee Sears / flickr.com

A dog in Michigan is not considered legally dangerous until it bites or attacks someone.  That’s the word from the state Court of Appeals.  


An Eaton County couple was charged with knowingly owning a dangerous animal after their dog got through a fence and attacked a lawn care worker employed by a neighbor.  The dog was shot to death by a police officer who said he felt threatened.  

There was evidence presented at trial that some neighbors were nervous about the dog, and that it could sometimes behave aggressively, such as attacking a lawnmower and biting the tires.  

The lower court allowed the case to go to trial, but the appeals court dismissed it.  The said Michigan law plainly states an animal has to have bitten a person before it’s considered dangerous. 

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
dogs
michigan court of appeals
eaton county

Related Content

Deal Made Over Macomb County Sinkhole Funding

By & Cheyna Roth 23 hours ago
Sinkhole
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Macomb County will get money to work on a giant sinkhole. 


Judge Tosses Michigan’s Challenge To M22 Logo Trademark

By 23 hours ago
M-22
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

A federal judge has thrown out the state’s challenge to a Traverse City business that trademarked a highway sign.  The company brands t-shirts, water bottles, wine, and other merchandise with the M22 logo.


Michigan Tax Burden Rank Goes Down, Still Lower Than National Average

By Cheyna Roth Apr 25, 2017
Business Tax Michigan
creative commons / 401(K) 2012

Michigan is the 16th most expensive state when it comes to how much in profits businesses put toward taxes. That’s according to an annual study released Monday. This is a drop from last year’s ranking of 12th.