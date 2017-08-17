Related Programs: 
Art And Soul - The Art Of Well Being: The Benefits Of Compassion In The Workplace

Monica Worline (left) and Jane Dutton (right).
Credit Monica Worline & Jane Dutton

This week's Art and Soul is the Art of Well Being.  89.1 WEMU'S Lisa Barry is joined by two University of Michigan researchers who wrote the book Awakening Compassion At Work.

Monica Worline and Jane E. Dutton talk about their research into the many benefits of compassion on the job and how that translates into higher employee engagement and productivity.


Dr. Dutton is a professor and co-founder of the Center for Positive Organizations at the University Of Michigan Ross School of Business.  Dr. Worline is also a U of M faculty member and a researcher at Stanford University Center for Compassion and Altruism.

Compassion is a four-part human experience as defined by the authors.  That breaks down to noticing, interpreting, feeling, and acting.  They also say empathy is part of compassion and can be scientifically measured as a part of compassion.

Worline & Dutton's book.
Credit Monica Worline & Jane Dutton

Dr. Dutton and Dr. Worline found suffering in the workplace can rob workers of humanity, dignity, and motivation so they wrote the book in hopes of improving and implementing more compassion in the workplace.

They say "compassion is an irreplaceable dimension of excellence for any organization that wants to make the most of its human capabilities.”

