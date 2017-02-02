Related Programs: 
Art And Soul - The Culinary Arts: A Famous Local Chef Is Bringing His Expertise To Fried Chicken

Credit 89.1 WEMU

This week on Art & Soul, I am joined by longtime local food and dining reporter, and host of The In Crowd here on 89.1 WEMU, Jessica Webster as we talk to Frank Fejeran to discuss his newest restaurant: "Ma Lou's Fried Chicken," which will be located in Ypsilanti.

Fejeran is an accomplished chef who has worked in some of the best restaurants in the country.  He is the former head chef at The Ravens Club and later opened the Ricewood food truck in Ann Arbor.

Fejeran says that one of his goals is to keep Ma Lou's similar to Ricewood, with a small menu where everything is homemade.

Credit Ma Lou's Chicken

He says there will be many different types of chicken available, including Nashville hot fried chicken, as well as sides such as baked beans and his famous biscuit donut.

Fejeran tested some of these recipes at a pop-up in Ann Arbor, and word quickly spread about the delicious food he makes.

Ma Lou's is named after and dedicated to Fejeran's grandmother, who he tells us also was a big fan of cooking fried chicken.

Ferjeran is working with other businesses in Ypsilanti, such as Go Ice Cream and Growing Hope.

Ma Lou's Fried Chicken is going to open in late February.

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu

