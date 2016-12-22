Art and Soul- The Performing Arts: The Annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival Coming Up In January

On this week's Art & Soul, I am joined by local journalist and blogger Jenn McKee and a special guest the marketing director for the Ark in Ann Arbor, Barb Chaffer-Authier.

The 40th Annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival is the last weekend in January, Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th.

Listen to the full interview.

It will be held at Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor. There will be big name headliners and a lot of up and comers and emerging artists.

The Indigo Girls and Margo Price are among the headliners.

There are also several other events coming up at the Ark, including the "3rd Annual Ann Arbor 50 First Jokes" on January 6, 2017.

The University Musical Society is presenting "Idiot-syncrasy" January 12-14 at the Arthur Miller Theater. The two stars of the show bounce throughout the entire program!

There will be an evening with bestselling author Colson Whitehead, the acclaimed author of "The Underground Railroad," speaking and signing books at U-M's College of Literature, Science, and the Arts Friday, January 13th.

We also discuss the "6th Annual Ragtime Extravaganza," a one-of-a-kind evening of ragtime, vaudeville and burlesque, Saturday, January 21st at the Michigan Theater.

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU.