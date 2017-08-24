Art And Soul: The Performing Arts - Featuring New UMS President Matthew Van Besien

This week’s Art and Soul is about the performing arts in our community. 89.1 WEMU’s Lisa Barry is joined by local journalist and A2 Arts Addict blogger Jenn McKee and the new president of the University Musical Society, Matthew Van Besien, to discuss the upcoming season... his first in the position at the University of Michigan.

Listen to the full interview.

Van Besien talks about UMS’s season opening event; a performance by New Orleans pianist and singer Henry Butler with Steven Bernstein and the Hot 9. He also discusses Every Brilliant Thing, a new play about depression and the lengths people go to for their loved ones.

Jenn and Lisa also talk about an upcoming performance by French acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan, who is playing at the Ark later this month.

The Taj Mahal and Keb’Mo’ Band with special guest Black Pacific will also be in town this September for a show at the Michigan Theater.

