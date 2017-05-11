Related Programs: 
Art and Soul with Lisa Barry
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Art And Soul: The Visual Arts - Healing Through A Special Film Benefit

By 10 minutes ago

Omari Rush (Left) and Deb Polich (Right).
Credit Lisa Barry

Lovers of art will find that there will be plenty to do this summer in Ann Arbor.

89.1 WEMU's Lisa Barry speaks with Omari Rush from the Ann Arbor Art Center, and Deb Polich, director of Artrain and the Ann Arbor Arts Alliance, about a special film event taking place this month benefiting the five Michigan Medicine programs of Big Hearts for Seniors.


On Saturday, May 13th, the West Side Art Hop will be going on.  The Art Hop has you literally going into artist homes to view and purchase art pieces.  This is the perfect opportunity to learn about the inspiration for local art and understand their process when creating art.

Credit Michigan Medicine

Then on Thursday, May 25th, the fourth annual Big Hearts for Seniors event will be taking place. The Michigan Theater will be showing “The Art of Being Edythe Boone,” a documentary about the life of activist and muralist Edythe Boone.  Doors will open at 5:30 for VIP guests and at 6:15 for general admission guests.  The film will start at 7 pm and will be followed by a Skype Q&A between Edythe Boone and the film’s director Mo Morris.

Credit West Side Art Hop

Ann Arbor Art Center is hosting a Text and Image art exhibit.  The exhibit is designed to make you really think about the meaning of words.  The exhibit will be open from now until the start of June.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu

Tags: 
art and soul
ann arbor art center
Artrain
ann arbor arts alliance
University of Michigan
michigan medicine
Deb Polich
omari rush

Related Content

Art & Soul: The Culinary Arts - What's Cooking In The Washtenaw County Restaurant Scene

By May 4, 2017
Lisa Barry

Zingerman’s just reopened their refurbished creamery on Plaza Drive.  Now called "Cream Top Shop," it features an expanded retail space that includes seating.  In addition to eating lunch or a snack, you can sit and watch the employees make fine cheeses and creamy gelato.


Art & Soul: The Performing Arts-Focus On Two Big Shows And The Stars That Make Them

By Apr 27, 2017
Lisa Barry

This week, Art and Soul focuses on the performing Arts in Washtenaw County.  Lisa Barry speaks with Broadway-bound actor Conor Ryan, who is starring in "Into the Wild" at the Encore Musical Theatre in Dexter and local playwright David MacGregor.

Art & Soul: The Art Of Better Living - What Is Mindfulness And How Can It Make Your Life Better?

By Apr 20, 2017

On this week’s Art & Soul: The Art of Better Living, Lisa Barry talks to Claire Weiner and Dr. Libby Robinson from the Ann Arbor Center For Mindfulness about the benefits of mindfulness and what exactly that means.