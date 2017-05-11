Art And Soul: The Visual Arts - Healing Through A Special Film Benefit

Lovers of art will find that there will be plenty to do this summer in Ann Arbor.

89.1 WEMU's Lisa Barry speaks with Omari Rush from the Ann Arbor Art Center, and Deb Polich, director of Artrain and the Ann Arbor Arts Alliance, about a special film event taking place this month benefiting the five Michigan Medicine programs of Big Hearts for Seniors.

Listen to the full interview.

On Saturday, May 13th, the West Side Art Hop will be going on. The Art Hop has you literally going into artist homes to view and purchase art pieces. This is the perfect opportunity to learn about the inspiration for local art and understand their process when creating art.

Then on Thursday, May 25th, the fourth annual Big Hearts for Seniors event will be taking place. The Michigan Theater will be showing “The Art of Being Edythe Boone,” a documentary about the life of activist and muralist Edythe Boone. Doors will open at 5:30 for VIP guests and at 6:15 for general admission guests. The film will start at 7 pm and will be followed by a Skype Q&A between Edythe Boone and the film’s director Mo Morris.

Ann Arbor Art Center is hosting a Text and Image art exhibit. The exhibit is designed to make you really think about the meaning of words. The exhibit will be open from now until the start of June.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu