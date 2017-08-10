Art And Soul: The Visual Arts - Multiple Murals In Ann Arbor

By 8 hours ago

Olivia Guterson (right) and Omari Rush (left).

This week Art and Soul is about the visual arts in our community.  89.1 WEMU'S Lisa Barry is joined by Omari Rush, vice president of strategic initiatives for the Ann Arbor Art Center and Olivia Guterson. Guterson is a recruiting coordinator for Duo Security in Ann Arbor and also an artist painting a mural in the company's newest location the historic Allmendinger Building on First Street in Ann Arbor.

Duo Security and the Ann Arbor Art Center are creating special indoor murals in their buildings simultaneously. Olivia Guterson is one of three artists creating a mural inside the Allmendinger building where Duo moved some of its offices in Ann Arbor several months ago. At the Art Center, five artists will spend 3 weeks creating murals on the second floor gallery at the Art Center and the community will be allowed inside to participate from August 15th through September 7th as part of a "process focused exhibition." The Ann Arbor Art Center murals are temporary and will eventually be painted over.

Guterson works on her mural.
Credit Olivia Guterson

We also discussed an upcoming project in Ann Arbor creating art on manhole covers in public spaces.  Artists can submit their ideas art for manhole covers in the fall to the Art Center.  There will be town hall meetings in September to get ideas from the community.

Guterson's mural.
Credit Olivia Guterson

There was also information offered about grants available to teachers to pay for art supplies in their classrooms. The Michigan Youth Arts Association is partnering with the State of Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and is offering $1500 grants to teachers to pay for art supplies to use in their classrooms. Teachers can apply on line at michiganyoutharts.org

The application process is open now.

Related Content

Art & Soul: The Visual Arts - Art In The Area... There's An App For That

By Jun 8, 2017
Ann Arbor Art Center

This week’s Art and Soul is about the Visual Arts. 89.1 FM WEMU’s Lisa Barry is joined once again by Omari Rush, director of external relations, at the Ann Arbor Arts Center.  Omari joins Lisa to talk about how the Ann Arbor Arts Center has a variety of activities taking place right now, including launching a special new arts App.


Art And Soul - The Culinary Arts: Getting The Scoop On Area Ice Cream Options

By Aug 3, 2017
Lisa Barry

This week’s Art and Soul is about the culinary arts in our area.  89.1 WEMU'S Lisa Barry is joined by local food expert and blogger Jessica Webster as they speak to the founder and owner of Go! Ice Cream in Ypsilanti, now celebrating its first anniversary at their downtown location.


Art And Soul - The Performing Arts: It's Shakespeare Season!

By Jul 27, 2017
The Michigan Shakespeare Festival

This week, Art and Soul is about the performing arts in our area.  89.1 WEMU'S Lisa Barry is joined by local journalist and arts blogger Jenn McKee to talk about many of the events taking place right now in our area.  They are joined by a special guest, Janice Blixt, the producing artistic director of the Michigan Shakespeare Festival, who speaks about their current and upcoming performances.