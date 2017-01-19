Related Programs: 
Art & Soul: The Art Of Better Living - Mindfulness And Managing Your Emotions

Credit Michigan Collaborative for Mindfulness in Education

This week on Art and Soul, I talk to Kristen Ervin and Dr. Rita Benn of the Michigan Collaborative of Mindfullness In Education organization, better known as MC4ME.

We discuss the meaning behind mindfulness and how it can help young students, as well as adults.


We also discuss how their organization helps assist educators to work with youths.

Ervin and Dr. Benn give us a detailed description of some of their strategies and suggestions of mindfulness, and exercises for young people to do.

Credit The Michigan Collaborative for Mindfulness in Education (MC4ME)

Dr. Benn points out that, growing up in schools, we all learn academics, but that we don’t learn how our minds work, or about ourselves.

Credit The Michigan Collaborative for Mindfulness in Education (MC4ME)

Ervin also says there was a Harvard study that the biggest indicator of success is self control and focus, and those who have difficulty focusing tend to have a hard time in school.

MC4ME believes that if people learn about themselves at a younger age, it will lead to more people being able to be successful and more easily able to deal with things, such as stress.

Dr. Benn and Ervin are mostly focused on southeast Michigan for the time being but hope in the future to expand beyond there.

MC4ME will have a half-day workshop on mindfulness and learn what it’s like to be guided through mindfulness practices on February 11th at the Michigan League on the University of Michigan campus. 

Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU.

