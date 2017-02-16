Related Programs: 
Art & Soul: Let's Talk About Love & The Many Different Relationships That Impacts

  • Terri Orbuch
    Dr. Terri Orbuch (PhD), also known as The Love Doctor®
This week on Art & Soul, I am joined by internationally recognized author, speaker, therapist, and professor at Oakland University and a research professor at the University of Michigan, Dr. Terry Orbuch, to talk about love and relationships.


With Valentine’s Day fresh in our minds, Dr. Orbuch talks about love and relationships and the work that goes into making sure the relationship is successful.

We also discuss the two different kinds of love:  passionate love that occurs at the beginning, which fades into compassionate love after the first twelve to eighteen months.

We talk about how you can’t engage in any kind of relationship unless you have love for yourself first.

Dr. Orbuch and I also discuss not taking your partner for granted and ways to show appreciation for your partner.

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu

