Art & Soul - The Performing Arts: 'Smart Love' At Chelsea's Purple Rose Theatre

This week on Art & Soul, local journalist and blogger Jenn McKee joins me along with Guy Sanville from the Purple Rose Theater in Chelsea and playwright Brian Letscher about the performing arts in our area.

Letscher has a play called “Smart Love,” opening at the Purple Rose soon. He gives us a short rundown of how he got started writing and about his newest project. He also gives a short description of his play, telling us that it is about artificial intelligence and a family dealing with loss.

Brian Letscher also played football at the University of Michigan and was the assistant coach for football at Eastern Michigan University. He wrote his first play about his experiences playing and coaching and debuted it at the Purple Rose.

Sanville praises Letscher’s writing in "Smart Love" and is excited to see it come to life. He states that, even in preparation, all the people and actors involved loved the play from the first read.

Sanville touches on how today’s real world advancements in technology have influenced "Smart Love" as a story and just how much it reflects our possible future. He was impressed just how many ideas Letscher was able to put into just a story about a small family.

The play aims to open on Friday, January 27th

On EMU’s campus, there will be a production of "Raisin In The Sun," running from February 8th to the 12th. Pokey LeFarge will be playing at The Ark on February 10th at 8 p.m.

