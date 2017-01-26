Related Programs: 
Art and Soul with Lisa Barry
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Art & Soul - The Performing Arts: 'Smart Love' At Chelsea's Purple Rose Theatre

By 1 hour ago
Related Programs: 
Art and Soul with Lisa Barry
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Credit 89.1 WEMU

This week on Art & Soul, local journalist and blogger Jenn McKee joins me along with Guy Sanville from the Purple Rose Theater in Chelsea and playwright Brian Letscher about the performing arts in our  area.


Letscher has a play called “Smart Love,” opening at the Purple Rose soon.  He gives us a short rundown of how he got started writing and about his newest project.  He also gives a short description of his play, telling us that it is about artificial intelligence and a family dealing with loss. 

Playwright Brian Letscher (L) and Purple Rose Theater representative Guy Sanville
Credit Lisa Barry / 89.1 WEMU

Brian Letscher also played football at the University of Michigan and was the assistant coach for football at Eastern Michigan University.  He wrote his first play about his experiences playing and coaching and debuted it at the Purple Rose.

Sanville praises Letscher’s writing in "Smart Love" and is excited to see it come to life.  He states that, even in preparation, all the people and actors involved loved the play from the first read. 

Sanville touches on how today’s real world advancements in technology have influenced "Smart Love" as a story and just how much it reflects our possible future.  He was impressed just how many ideas Letscher was able to put into just a story about a small family. 

The play aims to open on Friday, January 27th

On EMU’s campus, there will be a production of "Raisin In The Sun," running from February 8th to the 12th. Pokey LeFarge will be playing at The Ark on February 10th at 8 p.m. 

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Lisa Barry is a reporter, and host of All Things Considered on 89.1 WEMU. Contact her at 734.487.3363, on twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her lbarryma@emich.edu

Tags: 
art and soul
art and soul performing arts
Purple Rose Theater
Eastern Michigan University
The University of Michigan
The Ark

Related Content

Art & Soul - The Culinary Arts: It's A New Year: What's In And Out In Ann Arbor's Restaurant Scene

By Jan 5, 2017
89.1 WEMU

On this week's Art & Soul, I am joined by local restaurant writer Jessica Webster, who takes a look back at the local restaurant scene in our area.

There were fewer changes and some interesting trends, according to Webster.  She says there have been a lot of new pizza places opening in the Ann Arbor area recently. 

Art & Soul - The Visual Arts With Omari Rush: Public Art In Ann Arbor

By Nov 10, 2016
89.1 WEMU

This week on Art and Soul, I'm joined by the director of community engagement for the Ann Arbor Art Center, Omari Rush, and John Kotarski, the Chair of the City of Ann Arbor Public Art Commission.

We talk about the new and improved art commission, which works for the city council to put art in public places across Ann Arbor.


Art & Soul: The Art Of Better Living - The Benefits Of Self Awareness

By Dec 15, 2016
University of Michigan

This week on Art and Soul, I am joined by University of Michigan professor Dr. Robert Pasick, who holds a PhD in psychology from Harvard University.

Dr. Pasick has written six books with the latest one on self awareness.  It's called "Self Aware-A Guide for Success in Work and Life."

He talks about how well do we know ourselves, how well do we know other people, and how do we manage ourselves and our relationships, including intimacy and one-on-one relationships.