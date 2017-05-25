Art & Soul: The Performing Arts - Spring Brings Lots Of Outdoor Entertainment Opportunities

By 50 seconds ago

Credit Neutral Zone
Charlie Reischl is the Adult Music Coordinator for Neutral Zone in Ann Arbor.
Credit Lisa Barry

This week’s Art and Soul is about the performance arts in our community. 89.1 WEMU’s Lisa Barry sits down with Local journalist and A2 Addict blogger Jenn McKee and Neutral Zone Adult Music Coordinator Charlie Reischl to talk about the “Live on Washington” event in Ann Arbor that is going on Saturday June 3rd from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Part of the purpose of the event is to give teens at Neutral Zone an opportunity to put together a major music event.

“Live on Washington” is only one of the first events to kick off summer here in Ann Arbor.

McKee talks with Lisa Barry about all the other events happening here in Washtenaw County, from Shakespeare in the Arb, on Thursday-Sunday starting June 8th and running through June 25th, to the new play “Harvey” coming to the Purple Rose Theatre running from June 15th to August 26th.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu

Tags: 
art and soul
art and soul performing arts

Related Content

Art And Soul - The Art of Better Living: Taking A Positive Approach With Others

By May 18, 2017
Lisa Barry / 89.1 WEMU

This week, Art and Soul talks about the art of well-being.  Lisa Barry sits down with Dr. David Mayer - an associate professor in the management and organizations area at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and the University Center for Positive Organizations.

Dr. Mayer recently wrote an article titled, “Want to be happier and more successful? Learn to like other people.”


Art And Soul: The Visual Arts - Healing Through A Special Film Benefit

By May 11, 2017
Lisa Barry / 89.1 WEMU

Lovers of art will find that there will be plenty to do this summer in Ann Arbor.

89.1 WEMU's Lisa Barry speaks with Omari Rush from the Ann Arbor Art Center, and Deb Polich, director of Artrain and the Ann Arbor Arts Alliance, about a special film event taking place this month benefiting the five Michigan Medicine programs of Big Hearts for Seniors.


Art & Soul: The Performing Arts-Focus On Two Big Shows And The Stars That Make Them

By Apr 27, 2017
Lisa Barry

This week, Art and Soul focuses on the performing Arts in Washtenaw County.  Lisa Barry speaks with Broadway-bound actor Conor Ryan, who is starring in "Into the Wild" at the Encore Musical Theatre in Dexter and local playwright David MacGregor.