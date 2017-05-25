Art & Soul: The Performing Arts - Spring Brings Lots Of Outdoor Entertainment Opportunities

This week’s Art and Soul is about the performance arts in our community. 89.1 WEMU’s Lisa Barry sits down with Local journalist and A2 Addict blogger Jenn McKee and Neutral Zone Adult Music Coordinator Charlie Reischl to talk about the “Live on Washington” event in Ann Arbor that is going on Saturday June 3rd from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Part of the purpose of the event is to give teens at Neutral Zone an opportunity to put together a major music event.

Listen to the full interview.

“Live on Washington” is only one of the first events to kick off summer here in Ann Arbor.

McKee talks with Lisa Barry about all the other events happening here in Washtenaw County, from Shakespeare in the Arb, on Thursday-Sunday starting June 8th and running through June 25th, to the new play “Harvey” coming to the Purple Rose Theatre running from June 15th to August 26th.

Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU.