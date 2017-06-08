Art & Soul: The Visual Arts - Art In The Area... There's An App For That

This week’s Art and Soul is about the Visual Arts. 89.1 FM WEMU’s Lisa Barry is joined once again by Omari Rush, director of external relations, at the Ann Arbor Arts Center. Omari joins Lisa to talk about how the Ann Arbor Arts Center has a variety of activities taking place right now, including launching a special new arts App.

Listen to the full interview.

Omari Rush describes a new Ann Arbor Arts Center Exhibit “Remix,” which features art from the ‘post-Internet era’ opens June 8th and goes until July 22nd. This will be the first exhibit to use a new Augmented Reality (AR) smartphone app to enhance to the experience. The App will use your phone’s camera to add in new elements to the exhibit, all designed artist Andrew Rosinski. The App is called ReMIXED Reality: A Virtual Exhibition, and it should be available to download once the Remix exhibit opens.

Another new exhibit is opening "Inner Mitten Arts," exhibiting 4 different free-to-attend exhibits ranging from film to making masks. The fish tank window will have a “Moving Mindset” exhibit, performing for everyone walking past the Art Center to see.

Omari shared that Cultivate Coffee and Tap House in Ypsilanti will start their Sunday Garden Concert series this weekend. The events will start 6 - 8 p.m. and pair different local artists with a different craft beer and a different nonprofit charity every Sunday this summer.

Today Clothing in Ann Arbor is having a pop-up art show at their 215 South Fourth Avenue location. It will feature hand-painted, hand-sewn clothing for you to purchase.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu