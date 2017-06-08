Art & Soul: The Visual Arts - Art In The Area... There's An App For That

By 35 minutes ago

Credit Ann Arbor Art Center

This week’s Art and Soul is about the Visual Arts. 89.1 FM WEMU’s Lisa Barry is joined once again by Omari Rush, director of external relations, at the Ann Arbor Arts Center.  Omari joins Lisa to talk about how the Ann Arbor Arts Center has a variety of activities taking place right now, including launching a special new arts App.


Omari Rush describes a new Ann Arbor Arts Center Exhibit “Remix,” which features art from the ‘post-Internet era’ opens June 8th and goes until July 22nd.  This will be the first exhibit to use a new Augmented Reality (AR) smartphone app to enhance to the experience. The App will use your phone’s camera to add in new elements to the exhibit, all designed artist Andrew Rosinski.  The App is called ReMIXED Reality: A Virtual Exhibition, and it should be available to download once the Remix exhibit opens.

The Remix Exhibition is an Augmented Reality exhibition happening now.
Credit Ann Arbor Art Center

Another new exhibit is opening "Inner Mitten Arts," exhibiting 4 different free-to-attend exhibits ranging from film to making masks.  The fish tank window will have a “Moving Mindset” exhibit, performing for everyone walking past the Art Center to see.

Cultivate coffee and tap house in Ypsilanti.
Credit Lisa Barry

Omari shared that Cultivate Coffee and Tap House in Ypsilanti will start their Sunday Garden Concert series this weekend.  The events will start 6 - 8 p.m. and pair different local artists with a different craft beer and a different nonprofit charity every Sunday this summer.  

Today Clothing in Ann Arbor is having a pop-up art show at their 215 South Fourth Avenue location.  It will feature hand-painted, hand-sewn clothing for you to purchase.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu

Tags: 
art and soul visual arts
art and soul
Ann Arbor Arts Center
omari rush
Ann Arbor
#Ypsilanti

Related Content

Art & Soul - The Visual Arts: From Photography To Pencil Drawings

By Apr 13, 2017
Niki Williams / nikivoyeur.com

Spring is a busy time for visual arts activities in Washtenaw County,  In this week's Art and Soul, I talk to Omari Rush, director of external relations at the Ann Arbor Art Center, about the latest events coming up in your area involving the visual arts.


Art And Soul - The Culinary Arts: Coffee Competition Heats Up As Summer Food Festivals Begin

By Jun 1, 2017
Taste of Ann Arbor

As Ann Arbor’s reputation as a “foodie city” continues to grow, this week’s Art and Soul is about the culinary arts in the area.  89.1 WEMU’S Lisa Barry talks with local writer and food expert Jessica Webster about the many food related events and changes currently taking place.


Art & Soul: The Performing Arts - Spring Brings Lots Of Outdoor Entertainment Opportunities

By May 25, 2017
Neutral Zone

This week’s Art and Soul is about the performance arts in our community.  89.1 WEMU’s Lisa Barry sits down with local journalist and A2 Addict blogger Jenn McKee and Neutral Zone Adult Music Coordinator Charlie Reischl to talk about the “Live on Washington” event in Ann Arbor that is going on Saturday June 3rd from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Part of the purpose of the event is to give teens at Neutral Zone an opportunity to put together a major music event.