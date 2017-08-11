Audit Says Problems At Grand Rapids Veterans Home Are Fixed

A report says troubles at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans are largely resolved.

Cheyna Roth reports on the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans receiving a good report from the Auditor General.

A 2016 audit of the home revealed that the home was chronically understaffed, and instances of patient abuse and neglect. There were also issues with dispensing drugs and un-answered calls for assistance.

The state Auditor General’s Office released a follow-up report Thursday. It says care at the home has improved. For example, it found caregivers keep better track of where patients are, and the home is looking into patient complaints more thoroughly.

Daniel Waun is with the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. He said the department is happy with the progress.

“Today’s report by the Auditor General reflects the incredible efforts of all the dedicated staff at the home in Grand Rapids, the Veteran Health System, and the MBAA to provide the best possible care to Michigan’s veterans,” he said.

But the follow-up report also says a contractor is not providing the agreed-to number of nursing supervisors.

Waun said that’s not a problem. He said the contract calls for more supervisors than are necessary to ensure the health and safety of patients.

“Our plan is to re-work the contract to better fit the realistic number that we have, still providing the care that we’ve provided, and saving some taxpayer dollars,” he said.

The contract will be re-written to reflect a smaller number of supervisors, Waun said.

Last month, the Attorney General announced criminal charges against 11 workers for falsifying records to cover up problems at the home.

You can view a full copy of the report at the Auditor General’s website.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org