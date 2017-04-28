Auto No-Fault Sees Resurgence In State Legislature

The state legislature is resurrecting legislation to end mandatory, unlimited medical benefits for car crash victims.

The Michigan Public Radio Network's Cheyna Roth reports on legislation designed to end Michigan's no-fault insurance law.

Proponents of the current system say the law makes sure victims are taken care of. But Republicans have been trying for years to scale back the coverage for catastrophic car crash victims.

State Representative Jason Sheppard (R-Temperance) introduced legislation on the issue. It would, among other things, let consumers pick their levels of coverage. Right now, the law requires that all medical costs for catastrophic car crash injuries are covered for a lifetime.

“I think it’s a good starting point for us to start talking about,” Sheppard said. “Because, we pick our levels of insurance in every aspect of our life. Homeowners to our health insurance so why not do it with our auto insurance?”

House Speaker Tom Leonard (R-DeWitt) says an auto no-fault overhaul is, “One of the biggest issues facing the state” and it is a top priority for his party this session.

