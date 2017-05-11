Related Programs: 
Benjamin Edmondson To Stay On As Ypsilanti Schools Superintendent

Ypsilanti Schools Superintendent Dr. Benjamin Edmondson
Credit Lisa Barry / 89.1 WEMU

The Ypsilanti Community Schools will keep its superintendent.  The district chief says he has changed his mind about potentially leaving the district and has "no regrets" about the decision to stay put.  


Ypsilanti Community School superintendent Dr. Benjamin Edmondson announced late Wednesday night that he has made a decision to drop out of the Okemos public school superintendent vacancy for a variety of professional reasons, none dealing with his contract. 

Edmondson said this it was not a business decision, but one based on his love, respect, and relationships in the community.  He says that drives him to go to work each day and try and create positive on students and for the district.

There has been an outpouring of public support for Edmondson, since it became public he was a finalist for the superintendent position in Okemos.  Edmondson had indicated he was unhappy his compensation level was out of line with others leading school districts in Washtenaw County, especially given the academic and financial improvements Ypsilanti Community Schools have seen under his leadership. 

A special school board subcommittee was formed to try and renegotiate his contract.  It is believed those contract talks will continue, but Edmondson says, ultimately, he came to the conclusion he wants to stay and continue to work for the good of district students and the Ypsilanti community. 

