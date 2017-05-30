Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Bill Would Make It Easier To Sue Over Gun Ordinances

By 14 minutes ago

Gun in Holster
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

A state House bill would make it easier for people to sue their local government to repeal a gun ordinance. 


State Representative Gary Howell sponsored the bill.  He says there are at least 30 local governments in Michigan that have gun ordinances that are barred by the state’s firearm preemption law. 

“There are still instances around the state of Michigan where there are local communities that are adopting ordinances that infringe on firearms rights.” 

Howell says residents of those communities should not have to wait to be charged to strike those ordinances from the books.  His bill would allow local residents or the state attorney general to challenge gun ordinances and be reimbursed for legal fees if they win. 

Gun control advocates say the bill would allow more nuisance lawsuits against reasonable firearm restrictions. 

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
Guns
Gary Howell
Michigan House of Representatives
Michigan Attorney General

