Bill Would Make It Easier To Sue Over Gun Ordinances

A state House bill would make it easier for people to sue their local government to repeal a gun ordinance.

Rick Pluta reports on a bill that allow people to sue local governments over gun ordinances.

State Representative Gary Howell sponsored the bill. He says there are at least 30 local governments in Michigan that have gun ordinances that are barred by the state’s firearm preemption law.

“There are still instances around the state of Michigan where there are local communities that are adopting ordinances that infringe on firearms rights.”

Howell says residents of those communities should not have to wait to be charged to strike those ordinances from the books. His bill would allow local residents or the state attorney general to challenge gun ordinances and be reimbursed for legal fees if they win.

Gun control advocates say the bill would allow more nuisance lawsuits against reasonable firearm restrictions.

