Budget Reactions: Charter Schools Blast Snyder, Republicans Still Want Tax Cuts

By Cheyna Roth 1 minute ago

Classroom
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Governor Rick Snyder’s proposed budget has brought mixed reactions, in some cases from his own party. 


While there was a lot for Lansing Democrats to love – like increased spending in a variety of government programs – other groups came away frustrated. 

Some charter school advocates blasted the governor’s proposal saying not enough money is available for so-called “innovative” schools.  But state superintendent Brian Whiston says the budget is a success for Michigan’s education goals. 

“So the governor’s budget, I think, goes a long way to making us a top 10 performing state.”

House Republicans also didn’t get everything they wanted.  Snyder’s proposal has no mention of an income tax cut that some House Republicans have made a priority. 

