Budget Reactions: Charter Schools Blast Snyder, Republicans Still Want Tax Cuts

Governor Rick Snyder’s proposed budget has brought mixed reactions, in some cases from his own party.
While there was a lot for Lansing Democrats to love – like increased spending in a variety of government programs – other groups came away frustrated.
Some charter school advocates blasted the governor’s proposal saying not enough money is available for so-called “innovative” schools. But state superintendent Brian Whiston says the budget is a success for Michigan’s education goals.
“So the governor’s budget, I think, goes a long way to making us a top 10 performing state.”
House Republicans also didn’t get everything they wanted. Snyder’s proposal has no mention of an income tax cut that some House Republicans have made a priority.
Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.
—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org