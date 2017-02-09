Budget Reactions: Charter Schools Blast Snyder, Republicans Still Want Tax Cuts

Governor Rick Snyder’s proposed budget has brought mixed reactions, in some cases from his own party.

The Michigan Public Radio Network's Cheyna Roth reports on mixed reactions to Gov. Snyder's proposed budget.

While there was a lot for Lansing Democrats to love – like increased spending in a variety of government programs – other groups came away frustrated.

Some charter school advocates blasted the governor’s proposal saying not enough money is available for so-called “innovative” schools. But state superintendent Brian Whiston says the budget is a success for Michigan’s education goals.

“So the governor’s budget, I think, goes a long way to making us a top 10 performing state.”

House Republicans also didn’t get everything they wanted. Snyder’s proposal has no mention of an income tax cut that some House Republicans have made a priority.

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.