Calley Calls For Part-Time Legislature

The job of state lawmaker would be part-time under a ballot campaign launched today by Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley.

Rick Pluta reports on Lt. Gov. Brian Calley's push for a part-time Michigan Legislature.

“Clean it up! Clean it up!”

The lieutenant governor gathered a small crowd as he used a business and politics conference on Mackinac Island as the backdrop to his new campaign to make the job of state legislator a part-time gig.

“I’m looking to make the Michigan government much more effective and efficient…”

The ballot question would limit regular legislative sessions to the first three months of the year. The campaign needs to gather more than 315,000 signatures to get on the 2018 ballot.

Calley is also expected to announce soon that he’s running for Governor.

