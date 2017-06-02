Related Programs: 
Calley Rolls Out Ethics Reform Agenda

Michigan Lt. Governor Brian Calley
Credit State of Michigan / michigan.gov

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is raising his profile ahead of an anticipated run for governor next year. 


Calley used a conference of political and business leaders this week to roll out a government reform agenda. 

The plans include making it easier to get information from the government, forbidding elected officials from going directly into lobbying the state, and financial disclosure by politicians. 

“In most states, there’s a financial disclosure form of some sort,” Calley said.  “Some states require tax returns.  There’s a lot of different ways to do it, but we need to do something.  Today, there are no requirements.”

Michigan ranks at or near the bottom in its rules for ethics and transparency.

We really do need to have more information about what all the various interests are of people serving in decision-making capacities,” Calley said.

Earlier this year, bipartisan legislation was introduced in the State House to open up the legislature and governor’s office to Freedom of Information Requests.  That endeavor has stalled. 

Calley’s plan is also similar to concepts also endorsed by Attorney General Bill Schuette, who is expected to be a rival for the Republican nomination.  State Senator Patrick Colbeck has also announced he will run for the GOP nod.

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.

