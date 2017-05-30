Cards With Hateful Messages Found On EMU Campus

Two cards with messages implying a need to return to a more "white" America were found today at Eastern Michigan University. They carry a logo of "Alt-Right" and links to websites associated with that movement.

A police investigation is underway after the cards where found at King and Sherzer Halls. EMU spokesperson Geoff Larcom says they can't confirm nor deny if security cameras captured any activity over the holiday weekend because of the ongoing investigation.

"We condemn any and all acts that seek to spread messages of hate and divisiveness."

An investigation is also still underway for racist graffiti that was found on campus last year.

The Black Student Union says they want to work with the university to make sure this doesn't happen again.

89.1 WEMU is in possession of one of the cards the “Alt-Right” group has dropped off around campus. While we understand public interest, we have made the choice not to share it as part of our news coverage. It is our mission and obligation to inform. We choose to do so without providing any group or organization’s inflammatory text, thus becoming a de facto agent of propaganda for messages of hate or intolerance.

