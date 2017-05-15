Related Programs: 
Chicago Food Blogger To Share His Love Of Bacon With Ann Arbor

Joe Mislinski of the "I Love Bacon" food blog
Credit Lisa Barry / 89.1 WEMU

Ann Arbor's reputation as a "foodie" town is growing across the nation. Some folks are even developing food hobbies. Such is the love affair between a Chicago man and bacon. WEMU's Lisa Barry sat down with food blogger Joe Mislinski, who will speaking at Zingerman's upcoming "Camp Bacon" event.

"Camp Bacon," which runs May 31st-June 4th, is a fundraiser held to benefit the Southern Foodways Alliance and the 4H Club of Washtenaw County.  Mislinski will appear to present his lecture entitled, "Crimes Committed with Bacon."  

For "Camp Bacon's" full schedule and list of speakers, click here.  

You can read more about Mr. Mislinski's adventures with bacon at his blog, "My Life with Bacon."

