Chickens May Soon Be Coming To A Ann Arbor School Near You

Schools in Ann Arbor may soon be able to raise chickens as part of their curriculum.



The Ann Arbor city council has approved a first reading of an ordinance amendment that would allow schools to have two or six chickens. Elementary school teacher Chris Swinko from Summers-Knoll School has been working with council on the issue and says the chickens would help engage students.

"We work with area and perimeter in third and fourth grade so that would be when they work on designing the coop, collecting data. Learning about the ways the biological system works in the chickens."

Swinko added that this would also create opportunities for collaboration across schools in Ann Arbor by having students visit each others chicken coop set-ups to learn from each other.

Council is expected to make a final decision on this issue in a couple of weeks.