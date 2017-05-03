Chickens May Soon Be Coming To A Ann Arbor School Near You

By 35 minutes ago
  • Ann Arbor's city council is considering allowing schools to raise chickens for educational purposes.
    Ann Arbor's city council is considering allowing schools to raise chickens for educational purposes.
    Wikemedia Commons

Schools in Ann Arbor may soon be able to raise chickens as part of their curriculum. 
 


The Ann Arbor city council has approved a first reading of an ordinance amendment that would allow schools to have two or six chickens.  Elementary school teacher Chris Swinko from Summers-Knoll School has been working with council on the issue and says the chickens would help engage students.

"We work with area and perimeter in third and fourth grade so that would be when they work on designing the coop, collecting data.  Learning about the ways the biological system works in the chickens."

Swinko added that this would also create opportunities for collaboration across schools in Ann Arbor by having students visit each others chicken coop set-ups to learn from each other.

Council is expected to make a final decision on this issue in a couple of weeks.

Tags: 
Ann Arbor City Council
A2 Schools
Ann Arbor
Summers-Knoll School
Ann Arbor Public Schools

Related Content

Ann Arbor City Council Working Towards Adding Measure To Police Immigration Policy

By Apr 11, 2017
wikimedia / commons.wikimedia.org

The Ann Arbor Police Department has a policy that prevents them from asking residents about their immigration status.  Now, city council wants to add a new measure.  


There's A Final Art Proposal For The Stadium Boulevard Project In Ann Arbor

By Mar 29, 2017
Ann Arbor Art Center

Plans are in the final stages for an art installation as part of the under-construction Stadium Boulevard project near Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.


Ann Arbor Public Schools Will Ask Voters Tuesday To Extend Millage To Pay For Building Repairs

By May 1, 2017
Jorge Avellan / WEMU

Voters in the Ann Arbor school district will go to the polls tomorrow to decide a tax issue.  The district is asking approval of a measure to replace, extend and increase an existing sinking fund millage.  As 89.1 WEMU’s Jorge Avellan reports, district officials have been holding community informational sessions to try and win support.