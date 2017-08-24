Citizen Contributions Quadruple Reward To Help Catch Ann Arbor Skate Park Vandals

It was a week ago that racist graffiti was discovered at the Ann Arbor Skate Park. 89.1 WEMU'S Lisa Barry reports police are getting citizen assistance in finding a suspect through financial contributions.

The reward for finding who is responsible for spray painting swastikas and racist graffiti at the Ann Arbor Skate Park has quadrupled to two thousand dollars, thanks to citizens chipping in on their own.

Ann Arbor police detective Lieutenant Matthew Lige says this is a first…

"In all my years of doing this job, this marks the first time that members of the community have come forward to say ‘We’d like to offer financial support in your reward to try to bring these individuals to justice as soon as possible,’" says Lige.

He says he's hoping the increased reward money will generate momentum in finding a suspect.

Lieutenant Lige says whoever is responsible will face felony damage to property charges and possibly a federal civil rights complaint involving the FBI.

