City Of Ann Arbor Contemplating Income Tax For Residents And Non-Resident Workers

By Dec 14, 2016
The idea of a city-imposed income tax in Ann Arbor is once again under consideration.


The idea to tax the earnings of both Ann Arbor residents and non-residents who work in the city is being explored by city staff.

Broadly speaking, it would be a one percent tax on one percent on the wages of people who work and live in the city, and it would be a one-half percent tax on people who work in Ann Arbor but live outside of the city.

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor emphasized they are just at the exploratory stage right now.

"And we're going to, you know, ask the staff to bring us up to date as to what an income tax could mean for the residents of the city and how it could impact them."

Mayor Taylor says it could be 18 months to two years before they get a report back and council members would decide if they are interested in putting the idea before voters who would have the final say on the proposal.

