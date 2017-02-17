Climate Change: Ann Arbor Group Staging March And Rally On Saturday

A local environmental organization has planned a climate change awareness and action event in Ann Arbor this weekend.

WEMU's Lisa Barry reports on a environmental march taking place in Ann Arbor.

"Environment Michigan," based in Ann Arbor, is organizing a "Citizens Climate rally" Saturday to march for a cleaner future for public health and for a healthier planet.

Participants are asked to gather outside the Federal building at the corner of 5th and East Liberty in downtown Ann Arbor at 1:30 Saturday afternoon with the march expected to begin at 2.

It will end about an hour later at the University of Michigan Diag where a number of speakers are expected, including 12th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and the Mayor of Ann Arbor Christopher Taylor.

There will also be "action stations" set up to allow participants to write letters to their lawmakers urging them to stand strong on issues involving climate change.

