Community Group Wants Ann Arbor's Library Lot To Be Used As Park Instead Of Housing

Ann Arbor's city council could soon call a session to continue discussing the future of the controversial city-owned property known as the Library Lot. But those who oppose its sale for a high-rise development are still hopeful it could be used for a park.

The Ann Arbor Committee for the Community Commons says they've reached out to the Ann Arbor Democratic Party, as well as 53rd District State Representative Yousef Rabhi for help.

City Council is considering the project, because it would generate $10 million that could go to affordable housing and other public services.

Alan Haber is a member of the Committee for the Community Commons.

"And while that is very important, in contrast to a place that is for the whole community including homeless, it is more important, to my view and many people's, that we have a civic place in the center of town."

Haber's group is seeking legal action after the Ann Arbor City Clerk decided to not certify a petition that called to let voters decide what should happen with the property. The clerk said some signatures were invalid.

