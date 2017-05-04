Congresswoman Debbie Dingell Weighs In On House Vote For GOP Health Bill

The U.S. House voted Thursday to approve a measure that would eliminate many of the provisions of the Affordable Care Act. The vote was 217-213. Many questions are left to be answered about what the impact will be to residents of Southeastern Michigan. We spoke with 12th District Congresswoman, Debbie Dingell - who voted “No” on the bill.

Lisa Barry interviews 12th District Congresswoman, Debbie Dingell on Thursday's GOP Health Bill

In our talk Dingell raised concerns about about the impact on those with pre-existing conditions and higher costs for people between 50-64.



“It has the potential to hurt a lot of people I care about."

Dingell also explained how it would be hard to know what some of the impacts will be, as there was a very short amount of time available to read the bill, noting that it was pushed through with unprecedented speed. She believes the legislative actions have the potential to cause fear and panic among those that are most vulnerable to the changes. *Listen to the full interview, above.

The GOP's measure will move to the Senate, where both parties are already indicating that there is a long legislative process ahead to compromise with the proposed changes.

