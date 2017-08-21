From a Darkened Sky To A Gossamer Ring Of Light - A Local Astronomer Describes A Total Solar Eclipse

For those who watched the solar eclipse in our area it was a partial eclipse--still a sight to behold watching with NASA-approved solar glasses. But for serious astronomers and those wanting a very rare solar experience... they traveled to a 70 mile swath of the country where the eclipse could be seen as a total eclipse.

89.1 WEMU'S Lisa Barry spoke to Eastern Michigan University professor of astronomy and director of Sherzer Observatory Norbert Vance, who traveled to Ravenna, Nebraska to see a total eclipse and shares his enthusiastic experience.

Listen to the full interview.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu