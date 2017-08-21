Related Programs: 
From a Darkened Sky To A Gossamer Ring Of Light - A Local Astronomer Describes A Total Solar Eclipse

For those who watched the solar eclipse in our area it was a partial eclipse--still a sight to behold watching with NASA-approved solar glasses.  But for serious astronomers and those wanting a very rare solar experience... they traveled to a 70 mile swath of the country where the eclipse could be seen as a total eclipse.

89.1 WEMU'S Lisa Barry spoke to Eastern Michigan University professor of astronomy and director of Sherzer Observatory Norbert Vance, who traveled to Ravenna, Nebraska to see a total eclipse and shares his enthusiastic experience.


Norbert Vance is an Eastern Michigan University of Astronomy and the director of EMU's Sherzer Observatory

