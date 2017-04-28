Dawn Giblin Celebrates Ella Fitzgerald At 100

Tuesday, April 25th marked the centennial birthday of Ella Fitzgerald, The First Lady Of Song. To celebrate in a truly meaningful way, I invited singer Dawn Giblin to join me in WEMU’s studio for an appreciation of Ella’s majesty and magic. Dawn is taking her place in the front ranks of classic jazz and swing singers in Southeastern Michigan. She works with two very discerning accompanists: pianist James Dapogny and cellist Mike Karoub who know true talent when they hear it. They heard a gifted natural in Dawn Giblin and encouraged her.







Ms. Giblin’s story is not that different from Ella Fitzgerald’s. Born April 25th, 1917 Ella Fitzgerald was a natural talent who took risks, overcame many difficulties and finally found a mentor to believe in her – drummer Chick Webb. Dawn Giblin chose most of the tunes for our Ella Fitzgerald celebration playlist. They were refreshing choices, reflecting her exhaustive study of classic swing and jazz. Dawn’s perspective as a melodic improviser helped illustrate the magnificence and allure of Ella Fitzgerald throughout the decades. A playlist highlight is the broadcast premiere of Dawn’s rendition of “Rose Of The Rio Grande” accompanied by James Dapogny and Mike Karoub. Enjoy our playlist and our musical love fest for Ella Fitzgerald, The First Lady Of Song.

