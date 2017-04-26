Related Programs: 
Deal Made Over Macomb County Sinkhole Funding

By & Cheyna Roth 6 hours ago

Sinkhole
Macomb County will get money to work on a giant sinkhole. 


A deadlock in the Legislature was holding up the money, and it also delayed getting $100 million for Flint in the same budget bill

The House and the Senate could not agree on whether the money for Macomb should be a grant or a loan.  Then, Governor Rick Snyder’s administration found $3 million in a fund for fixing roads that will be re-purposed to fix the sinkhole. 

“It’s not necessarily where we expected it,” said state Representative Jeff Yaroch (R-Richmond).  “But, it seems reasonable.  This fund was set up for issues such as this.” 

Governor Snyder declared a state of emergency in Fraser in January.  The sinkhole was caused by a sewer line collapse and forced two dozen families from their home on Christmas Eve.  

The Legislature does not need to vote before the money is given to Macomb. 

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.

