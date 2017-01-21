Demonstrators Gather Early To Kick Off Women's March On Washington

Updated at 10:15 a.m. ET

It began to take shape in the hours after Election Day, as a simple Facebook invitation to march in protest of Donald Trump's electoral victory.

By the time President Trump was inaugurated Friday, the Women's March on Washington had ballooned into something much more massive — with a broad platform of political positions, a slate of celebrity performers and a series of sister marches planned in all 50 states and six continents across the world.

The heart of those demonstrations, the march in Washington, D.C., is kicking off with a rally Saturday morning. Organizers plan for the march proper to begin in the afternoon, with a path marked out from its starting position near the U.S. Capitol to an endpoint near the Washington Monument.

March organizers have laid out a wide-ranging list of principles — from equal pay for women and affordable access to abortion and birth control, to accountability for law enforcement and a higher minimum wage.

A crowd has already gathered outside the National Museum of the American Indian, on the National Mall. NPR's Sarah McCammon reports many marchers are chanting and carrying signs expressing support for abortion rights and LGBT rights.

Sarah notes that many of them are wearing pink knitted caps, which have come to be known as "pussy hats" among the marchers, in protest of Trump's past comments about women.

Meanwhile, at a nearby metro station, NPR's Pam Fessler reports the mood among the demonstrators has been more festive than protests Friday. Most of the demonstrators are women, Pam says, but some men have joined the march, as well — including one man carrying a sign reading: "This is what a feminist looks like."

"It was very important to be here today," one of the demonstrators, Amy Jackson, told NPR's Marisa Penaloza. She says she traveled from Chocowinity, N.C., to "make her voice heard" in the nation's capital.

What began simply as opposition to Trump has developed a wide-ranging list of progressive demands, which organizers published as a platform prior to the march.

But above all, organizers say, is the principle that "Women's Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women's Rights." That statement is pulled directly from a speech Hillary Clinton delivered more than two decades ago in Beijing.

Clinton tweeted her support for the march Saturday, expressing thanks "for standing, speaking & marching for our values."

Arriving at that platform was not always a smooth process, though. NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports there has been disagreement between organizers about how to treat issues of race.

"This march was initially put together by white women, and a lot of women of color felt they weren't part of the conversation," Carmen Perez, one of the march's national organizers, told NPR's Hansi Lo Wang. "We can't continue to work in isolation. We can't continue to be one-dimensional. We have to make sure that we look up, that we begin to really coordinate our efforts."

The Women's March on Washington is opening with a rally that features speakers like Gloria Steinem, Angela Davis and Ashley Judd. Janelle Monae will also perform, among more than a dozen other musical acts.

