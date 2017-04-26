'Denim Day' And Sexual Assault Awareness Month In Washtenaw County

It is "Denim Day" around the world and Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the US. Sexual assault is a societal, public health and economic issue. It is a deeply personal issue for victims, often with life-long consequences. WEMU's David Fair explores the issues with Barbara Neiss-May, executive director of Safehouse Center in Ann Arbor.

The goal of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) is to raise public awareness about sexual violence and to educate communities on how to prevent it. 2017 marks the 14th year that SafeHouse Center has provided shelter, services, and information for survivors of sexual assault in Washtenaw County. Please join us to promote safety, respect, equality, the end of victim blaming, and stopping sexual assault before it happens.

A Handbook for Survivors of Sexual Assault