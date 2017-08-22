Dingell Calls For Compassionate Solutions To Accessible Substance Abuse And Mental Health Services

On the heels of Monday night's community forum on opioid epidemic and related mental health and public safety issues at Saline High School, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell joined WEMU's David Fair to add to the conversation. The 12th district Democrat from Dearborn shared her family's addiction issues and discussed the need for a change in the social and legislative approach to garner more positive outcomes.

WEMU's David Fair interviews U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell, (D)-Dearborn

U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell knows about addiction. The 12th District congresswoman grew up with a father addicted to prescription pills. The Dearborn Democrat's sister started with drugs before the age of 10 and, ultimately, lost her life to addiction. Dingell says it is fair to characterize her feelings at the time as helpless and hopeless. But, no more.

Dingell tells 89.1 WEMU's David Fair that community conversations, like the one at Saline High School Monday night, help remove the stigma of addiction and the mental health issues that often result in self-medication and addiction.

Listen to the interview to hear more about the policy direction Congresswoman Dingell is trying to advance to better address the needs of those requiring help and service.