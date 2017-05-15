Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

E-Cig Regulations Back On The Table In Lansing

By Cheyna Roth 27 seconds ago

E-Cigarette
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

A battle is brewing in Lansing between some lawmakers and Governor Rick Snyder’s office.  


Republican Senator Rick Jones has been trying for several years to pass legislation to regulate electronic cigarettes.  His current bill would prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes to people under 18. 

A federal law already does this, but Jones says it’s not enough.  The governor’s administration wants to treat e-cigarettes like all other tobacco products, which includes a tax.  Jones says that won’t work.

“That will never pass this legislature.  So, in the meantime we’ve got children buying e-cigarettes at the unscrupulous stores and getting addicted.”

The Department of Health and Human Services says, with the federal law, Jones’s bill is unnecessary. 

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
E-Cigarettes
Rick Jones
Rick Snyder
lansing

Related Content

Food Conditions Still Issue In Michigan’s Prisons

By Cheyna Roth May 12, 2017
Food Tray
uusc4all / flickr.com

Michigan’s prisons are still plagued with food service problems.  That’s according to liberal watchdog group Progress Michigan


Hundreds Gather To Oppose Mental Health Overhaul

By May 11, 2017
Rick Pluta / MPRN

There was a big rally at the state Capitol Wednesday to support improved mental health services and to oppose Governor Rick Snyder’s plan to overhaul how those services are paid for.


Brownfields Legislation Heads To The Governor’s Desk

By Cheyna Roth May 10, 2017
Abandoned Factory
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Big business investors are waiting on Governor Rick Snyder to give them a break.  A tax break that is – to build on blighted land. 