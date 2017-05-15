E-Cig Regulations Back On The Table In Lansing

A battle is brewing in Lansing between some lawmakers and Governor Rick Snyder’s office.

The Michigan Public Radio Network's Cheyna Roth reports on the debate over legislation that would restrict the sale of e-cigarettes in Michigan.

Republican Senator Rick Jones has been trying for several years to pass legislation to regulate electronic cigarettes. His current bill would prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes to people under 18.

A federal law already does this, but Jones says it’s not enough. The governor’s administration wants to treat e-cigarettes like all other tobacco products, which includes a tax. Jones says that won’t work.

“That will never pass this legislature. So, in the meantime we’ve got children buying e-cigarettes at the unscrupulous stores and getting addicted.”

The Department of Health and Human Services says, with the federal law, Jones’s bill is unnecessary.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org