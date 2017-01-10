Early Morning Fire Affects Eastern Michigan University Students

An early morning fire at University Green Apartments in Ypsilanti appears to have been caused by candles that were left lit after residents went to sleep. Eastern Michigan University officials confirm that students have been affected by this fire; two were injured, a few were treated for smoke inhalation, and a handful have been displaced as the buildings have been evacuated.

According to reports from WXYZ-TV:

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 12:30 a.m.



On arrival, firefighters assisted in evacuating the residents and extinguishing the fire which started in a third floor apartment, according to officials.



The people injured in the incident were transported to local hospitals.



A total of 35 to 40 residents were displaced because of the fire which affected all 18 units of the building.



Building management is working to find housing for the victims and Red Cross is on the scene to assist.



EMU officials say they'll be working with the affected students to provide assistance as necessary.

UPDATE 7:25 AM FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS



Authorities say five people were hurt and dozens of residents are displaced following an apartment building fire near the Eastern Michigan University campus.

The Ypsilanti Fire Department says the fire was reported early Tuesday at the apartment complex and at least two people had smoke inhalation and burns.

WDIV-TV reports firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment and the attic of the building. WXYZ-TV reports 35 to 40 residents were displaced by the fire, which affected all of the building's units. The American Red Cross responded to assist.