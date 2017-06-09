Eastern Michigan University Taking Steps To Become Self-Sufficient In Power Generation

Eastern Michigan University is one step closer to becoming 100% self-sufficient when it comes to producing electricity and heat for campus operations.



WEMU's Jorge Avellan reports on a new turbine system at EMU.

A 500-ton crane was used to lift a new 55-ton turbine into the heating plant on campus. It will replace a 29 year old co-generation unit that ceased operations in April of 2016.

Anthony Duty is the project manager.

"We're installing a 7.8 megawatt turbine that is going to create 93% of the electricity for the university and that is going to be connected to a heat recovery system."

That system will also generate 98% of the university's heat. The $19.6 million dollar project will save EMU about $2.8 million a year and will result in an annual reduction of over 32,000 tons of carbon dioxide. The project will also reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 34 tons annually, decreasing potential effects of acid rain.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Jorge Avellan is a reporter for 89.1 WEMU News. Contact him at 734.487.3363 or email him javellan@emich.edu