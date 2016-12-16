Related Programs: 
Election Of New Ann Arbor School Board Member Hits Roadblock

By Dec 16, 2016
Ann Arbor Public Schools Banner
Credit Courtesy Photo / a2schools.org

There's been a major setback in the search for a new Ann Arbor school board member. 


The Ann Arbor school board is in the process of replacing board member Donna Lisinski, who recently got elected to a state House seat.

Following a nearly six-hour school board meeting Wednesday night, the field of candidates was narrowed down to two.  But after voting ten times, the school board was deadlocked on who would get the position--Deb Mexicotte or Steve Norton.  

Four votes for the same candidate were necessary, and each time the school board voted, neither candidate got that many votes.

Now, there's been a major upset in the process as both of the two finalists have dropped out of the school board seat selection process.  Both Mexicotte and Norton have withdrawn their candidacies for the seat wishing the Ann Arbor school board well in the process.

The board will continue its selection process from the remaining candidates at a regular meeting of the board at 6 PM this evening. 

