EMU Names Interim Athletic Director

Eastern Michigan has named Erin Kido as its 2nd interim athletic director in the past two months.

Kido will begin her new role Saturday, while EMU completes its national search for a more permanent athletic director.

For the past three years, Kido has been working as EMU’s Senior Associate Athletics Director for Administration. She came to EMU after working the prior seven years in the Athletic Department at Xavier University.

The EMU Athletics Director positions was held by Heather Lyke from 2013 until earlier this year when she accepted the same position at the University of Pittsburgh.

On March 27th, EMU Assistant Athletic Director Christian Spears was named as interim AD. Soon thereafter, Spears accepted an offer to continue working under Lyke at Pitt.

