Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

EMU Names Interim Athletic Director

By 43 minutes ago

Interim EMU Athletic Director Erin Kido
Credit Courtesy Photo / emueagles.com

Eastern Michigan has named Erin Kido as its 2nd interim athletic director in the past two months. 

Kido will begin her new role Saturday, while EMU completes its national search for a more permanent athletic director.

For the past three years, Kido has been working as EMU’s Senior Associate Athletics Director for Administration.  She came to EMU after working the prior seven years in the Athletic Department at Xavier University

The EMU Athletics Director positions was held by Heather Lyke from 2013 until earlier this year when she accepted the same position at the University of Pittsburgh

On March 27th, EMU Assistant Athletic Director Christian Spears was named as interim AD.  Soon thereafter, Spears accepted an offer to continue working under Lyke at Pitt. 

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— David Fair is the WEMU News Director and host of Morning Edition on WEMU.  You can contact David at 734.487.3363, on twitter @DavidFairWEMU, or email him at dfair@emich.edu

Tags: 
Eastern Michigan University
EMU Athletics
Heather Lyke

Related Content

Tuition Increases Likely In Eastern Michigan University's New Fiscal Year Budget

By & Jordan Lemanski May 17, 2017
Eastern Michigan University
Eastern Michigan University / emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University held a budget forum on Tuesday.

International Student Enrollment To Play Important Role In Eastern Michigan University's Future

By May 16, 2017
Marilyn Gouin / 89.1 WEMU

Eastern Michigan University recently sent a contingent to China to build stronger partnerships and opportunities for students and faculty. It is part of a larger strategic plan to expand the school's global presence and draw more students to campus. WEMU's David Fair sat down with two of the people who made the trip to China, EMU President James Smith and EMU Vice President for Enrollment Management Kevin Kucera


New EMU Budget To Be Focus Of Special Forum Today

By May 16, 2017
Pray Harrold
Eastern Michigan University / emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University is holding a forum today to discuss the school's 2018 budget. 