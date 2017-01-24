Related Programs: 
EMU Student Learns of Punishment For Role In A Sit-In Protest At The EMU Student Center

EMU Student Center
Credit Eastern Michigan University / emich.edu

After racial graffiti was discovered on the EMU campus last fall, some students staged a sit-in demonstration, after hours, at the student center. Some of those involved have since been going through student code of conduct hearings, including Damajae Muray, 


The Office of Student Conduct  on Monday dropped a deferred suspension charge for Demajae Muray.  Additionally, the senior will not be required to a write a letter of apology. Still, Muray was issued  a formal reprimand that will be attahced to his permanent student record.   

Muray's thoughts? 

"Basically, just a little warning and the school telling me that next time I'll be punished more severely.  Most people would probably say, 'Okay, that's fine.  I'm gonna take that.'  I'm still going to appeal that."

EMU issues deferred suspension charges to students who have a previous history with the Office of Conduct and Muray is on that list.  

Eastern moved forward with the charges after Muray and other students refused to leave the Student Center after it closed.

— Jorge Avellan is a reporter for 89.1 WEMU News.  Contact him at 734.487.3363 or email him javellan@emich.edu

