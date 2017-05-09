EMU Student Shot And Killed At Party In Ohio

An 18 year-old Eastern Michigan University student was shot and killed Saturday at a party in his home state of Ohio.

Jayquon Tillman was a political science sophomore at EMU, as well as a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, the Kings of Color Student Organization, and the Washtenaw County My Brother's Keeper Young Brother Leadership Council.

EMU Spokesman Geoff Larcom

"Our heartfelt thoughts go out to his family and friends at this time of grief and sorrow for all of them," says EMU spokesman Geoff Larcom.

"The university stands by to offer whatever support it can provide to all those that cared for him and all those that loved him."

Larcom says anyone who has information about the shooting should call the Portage County Sheriff's Office.