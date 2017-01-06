EMU Takes A 'Hands On' Approach To STEM Education

Eastern Michigan University and the Ann Arbor Hands On Museum have formed a new collaborative initiative in an effort to take STEM education into the community:

The project hopes to develop authentic, relevant and engaging "STEM" activities for area children and their families. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

We spoke with Amy Flanagan Johnson, an EMU chemistry professor who is leading the effort.

"So we ware going to be focusing on how we can connect children and families lives to the ideas of STEM information and how we can use that to both solve societal issues as well as to create cool new things."

Part of the process includes gathering input from area residents including parents, teachers and school administrators to find out what they would like to see or would be beneficial in any museum activities or experiences that result from this partnership.

— Lisa Barry is a reporter, and host of All Things Considered on 89.1 WEMU. Contact her at 734.487.3363, on twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her lbarryma@emich.edu