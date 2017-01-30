EMU's President Issues Statement Of Support For International Students

Eastern Michigan University's President, Dr. James Smith, sent an email to all EMU students and employees reiterating the message that "The University will continue to support international students without regard to their immigration status." A similar message was sent out by University of Michigan's President Saturday. The full text of Dr. Smith's message can be found below:

To Students, Faculty and Staff:



Eastern Michigan University proudly hosts nearly 700 international students representing 40 nations. It is Eastern’s mission to serve our international community of students and scholars in their unique educational and personal goals. We provide resources that foster a welcoming and supportive environment and offer programs that engage the EMU and local community in global awareness and learning.

The University is currently assessing the impact of the executive order on immigration and monitoring developments closely. Given the current uncertainties surrounding re-entry to the United States, we are advising our international students and scholars from the seven designated countries to not travel outside of the United States, even to Canada. We recommend a careful review of all available information from the U.S. government before making the decision to travel abroad right now.

The University will continue to support international students without regard to their immigration status. That status is among the areas protected under the University’s privacy policies, which follow all federal and state laws. The University does not provide information on a student’s immigration status to anyone, expect when required by law.

The Office for International Students and Scholars (OISS) provides comprehensive support for our international community. Additional information can be found on the OISS website.

The Preamble to the Bylaws of the Board of Regents affirms the University’s overall commitment to our international community:

The Board of Regents of Eastern Michigan University (the “Board” or “Board of Regents”) reaffirms its obligation to the people of the state of Michigan to provide high quality education to people from all walks of life. It pledges itself to the wisest use and distribution of resources at its disposal to meet this major objective. In keeping with this commitment, Eastern Michigan University will not discriminate against any person because of race, color, sex, marital status, age, religion, national origin or ancestry, Vietnam-era veteran status, non-relevant mental or physical disability, or any other protected status. Further, Eastern Michigan University does not discriminate against any person because of sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression.

Eastern Michigan University is unwavering in our commitment to the safety and success of our international community. I would like to assure our international students and scholars that we will continue to review the impact of the executive order in the days ahead and will provide additional information and support as necessary.

Further updates to our international community will be communicated directly from the Office of International Students and Scholars.

James M. Smith, Ph.D.



President



Eastern Michigan University