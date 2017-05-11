Farm + Ferment Takes Over Arbor Brewing

The company known as Farm + Ferment is taking over the Arbor Brewing Company, a business group that includes the Michigan Hops Alliance, Bigalora, and several other restaurants. The 10-year agreement will put Farm + Ferment in charge of U.S. operations, including its Ann Arbor brewpub, and its brewery in Ypsilanti.

Managing Principle of Farm + Ferment, Mike Collins explains that he sees the deal as a partnership with Matt & Renee Greff, who will retain rights to Ann Arbor Brewing company throughout India.

Collins added that they intend to increase the brewing capacity in Ypsilanti, and release new beers: Seasonal beers and specialty beers.







“We think that’s what the market wants, and quite frankly, that’s the capability that the folks at Arbor Brewing have that we want to exploit.”

Collins expects to retain all employees, and also add additional brewpubs under the “Arbor” name, with their sights set on increasing beer manufacturing, which could lead to more even more jobs.

— Lisa Barry is a reporter, and host of All Things Considered on 89.1 WEMU. Contact her at 734.487.3363, on twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her lbarryma@emich.edu