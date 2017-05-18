Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Female Genital Mutilation Bills Pass Michigan State Senate

By Cheyna Roth 2 minutes ago

Michigan State Senate Chamber
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

State lawmakers are quickly pushing through female genital mutilation legislation.  About two weeks ago, a Senate committee passed legislation that would make performing female genital mutilation a fifteen year felony.


The legislation was introduced shortly after two Detroit area doctors were federally charged with conspiring to commit female genital mutilation on two young girls from Minnesota. 

Bill sponsor, Republican Senator Margaret O’Brien, said the five year federal penalty isn’t enough.

“It’s very important that we have this particular bill so we can have a fifteen year felony, which in my mind doesn’t go far enough,” she said.  “But it’s probably the right penalty for this.”

Senator O’Brien said the 15 year penalty mirrors the penalty for second degree criminal sexual conduct.

Specifically, the legislation would make it a 15-year felony to remove or reconstruct a female minor’s genitalia for non-medical purposes.

A few fringe religions around the world still practice forms of female genital cutting. 

But Republican Senator Rick Jones said there’s no reason for the procedure. 

“This is about controlling women, and it is an attack on humanity,” he said.  “So, today, Michigan said no, never again.”

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
genital mutilation
Michigan State Senate
Detroit
Margaret O'Brien
Rick Jones

Related Content

Mackinac Bridge Closed To Cars During Annual Labor Day Walk

By 22 hours ago
Mackinac Bridge
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

The Mackinac Bridge will be largely closed to vehicle traffic the morning of Labor Day. 


Concealed Carry Bills In Front Of Michigan House Committee

By Cheyna Roth 22 hours ago
Gun
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Gun rights are up for debate in the state legislature again.


E-Cig Regulations Back On The Table In Lansing

By Cheyna Roth May 15, 2017
E-Cigarette
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

A battle is brewing in Lansing between some lawmakers and Governor Rick Snyder’s office.  


Female Genital Mutilation Bills Move Through Senate Committee

By Cheyna Roth May 3, 2017
michigan capitol
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Lawmakers are moving fast to ramp up prison time for female genital mutilation. 