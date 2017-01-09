Related Programs: 
Giving A Voice To Moderate Muslims: Omar Saif Ghobash Speaks In Ann Arbor

WEMU's Lisa Barry interviews United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Russia, Omar Saif Ghobash.
Credit WEMU

The United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to Russia, Omar Saif Ghobash, came to Ann Arbor to promote his new book,  "Letters To A Young Muslim."  The book is a collection of letters to his sons urging them to reject extremism.

I spoke with him about the book and what changes he hopes to bring about.


Ghobash says he wrote the book to help the next generation of Muslims become aware that they have a right to think and decide what is right and what is wrong.

He says it's important to get the arguments out there and to get people to take them in the direction they think they should go.

We also talk about the perceptions of Islam and the impact technology and connectivity have had on how people view the religion and the effect it's had on the spread of extremism.

— Lisa Barry is a reporter, and host of All Things Considered on 89.1 WEMU. Contact her at 734.487.3363, on twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her lbarryma@emich.edu

