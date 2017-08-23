On The Ground-Ypsi: A Foundation Of Hope On Water Street

89.1 WEMU has forged a new partnership with Concentrate Ann Arbor to highlight some of the positive things taking place in Ypsilanti. The sponsored news and feature series from SecondWave Media is called, "On the Ground Ypsi."

On the Ground-Ypsi: 08/23/2017

This week, WEMU Program Director Patrick Campion and project reporter Brianna Kelly look at all that is going on with the Water Street redevelopment project, and more, with Beth Ernat, Ypsilanti's Director of Economic and Community Development.

Resources:

Concentrate Ann Arbor

Brianna Kelly's Feature Article: Ypsi's Water Street Debt Is Officially Getting Paid Off. How Did We Get Here And What's Next.