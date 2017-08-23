Related Programs: 
On The Ground-Ypsi: A Foundation Of Hope On Water Street

Ypsilanti's Water Street redevelopment area, from the south.
Credit Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media

89.1 WEMU has forged a new partnership with Concentrate Ann Arbor to highlight some of the positive things taking place in Ypsilanti. The sponsored news and feature series from SecondWave Media is called, "On the Ground Ypsi." 

 

This week, WEMU Program Director Patrick Campion and project reporter Brianna Kelly look at all that is going on with the Water Street redevelopment project, and more, with Beth Ernat, Ypsilanti's Director of Economic and Community Development.  

Resources:

Concentrate Ann Arbor

Brianna Kelly's Feature Article: Ypsi's Water Street Debt Is Officially Getting Paid Off. How Did We Get Here And What's Next. 

  

