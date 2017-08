89.1 WEMU has forged a new partnership with Concentrate Ann Arbor to highlight some of the positive things taking place in Ypsilanti. The sponsored-project from SecondWave Media is called, "On the Ground Ypsi." WEMU Program Director, Patrick Campion, will visit with project reporter Brianna Kelly to discuss her observations and interactions while, "On the Ground" in Ypsilanti.

On the Ground-Ypsi: 08/16/2017

Resources:

Concentrate Ann Arbor

Brianna Kelly's Feature Article: "Free neighborhood summer camps engage underprivileged Ypsi-area kids"

Summer Playground Program