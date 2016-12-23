Hate Crime Allegation By Muslim Student Determined To Be False

Ann Arbor Police now say there is no merit to the claim by a University of Michigan student, who said she was threatened for wearing a hijab.

WEMU's Lisa Barry reports on a hate crime allegation at the U of M, which was learned to be false.

An investigation, including a video review, turned up no evidence to support the woman's claim that a man threatened to light her on fire if she didn't remove the head covering worn by some Muslim women.

She filed the police report shortly after the presidential election when the number of hate crimes seemed to be on the increase.

The woman says she was walking on East William Street near South State Street when the incident allegedly occurred. But Ann Arbor Police interviewed witnesses and viewed area surveillance video and found nothing to support her claim.

The woman who made the claim now faces possible felony charges for filing a false police report.

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu