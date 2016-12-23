Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Hate Crime Allegation By Muslim Student Determined To Be False

By 1 hour ago
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

University of Michigan Logo
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Ann Arbor Police now say there is no merit to the claim by a University of Michigan student, who said she was threatened for wearing a hijab.


An investigation, including a video review, turned up no evidence to support the woman's claim that a man threatened to light her on fire if she didn't remove the head covering worn by some Muslim women.  

She filed the police report shortly after the presidential election when the number of hate crimes seemed to be on the increase.

The woman says she was walking on East William Street near South State Street when the incident allegedly occurred.  But Ann Arbor Police interviewed witnesses and viewed area surveillance video and found nothing to support her claim.

The woman who made the claim now faces possible felony charges for filing a false police report.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu

Tags: 
The University of Michigan
racism
Ann Arbor Police
hijab
hate crimes
2016 Elections

Related Content

Issues Of The Environment: Climate Change And Weather For The Coming Winter

By Dec 14, 2016
Snow
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Weather variability and climate both contribute to winters in southeast Michigan.  In this week's "Issues of the Environment," WEMU’s David Fair explores what kind of winter we may see and what factors play into the forecasts with University of Michigan professor of Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering, Dr. Richard Rood.


Accommodations Already Scarce For Those Heading To U-M Vs. OSU Game

By Nov 25, 2016
U-M vs. OSU
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

The Michigan Wolverines will play Ohio State tomorrow in Columbus.  Here's how busy it's expected to get.


EMU President Addresses Controversial Student Discipline Issues And The Racial Climate On Campus

By Dec 8, 2016
Eastern Michigan University / emich.edu

Race and diversity are issues on college campuses across the country. Eastern Michigan University is no exception. We address a variety of related topics with EMU President, Dr. James Smith. 