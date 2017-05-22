The Health Benefits of Laughter According To An Ann Arbor Doctor

There are many things we can do to take care of our health from eating right to exercising, but there is growing research on the therapeutic benefits of laughter in medicine.

89-1 WEMU’S Lisa Barry spoke with Ann Arbor Integrative Medicine Dr. Jay Sandweiss who is sharing his knowledge of how a daily dose of “mindful laughter” can prevent and improve at least 21 different aspects of your health as part of the Zingtrain Speaker Series on Wednesday, May 24th.

Listen to the full interview.

Dr. Sandweiss says there are proven benefits of laughter for your health and believes it should be incorporated in more traditional medical practices. He says there are scientific studies that prove laughter can add joy, decrease anxiety and strengthen relationships. He says laughter helps people get to the source of their joy. He often tells jokes to his patients and uses laughter as a tool to help improve their overall health. He makes recommendations on where to find humor to help lighten people’s moods. When he speaks as part of their Zingtrain speaker series Wednesday morning he will also talk about how “good ol’ laughter can be as important to your health as exercise, meditation and diet.”